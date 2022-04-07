Masters: Tiger Woods says his plan to tame Augusta is 'lots of ice, basically freezing myself to death'
Tiger Woods admits "the walking isn't easy" as he discusses his return to competitive action at the Masters following a car crash that left him with devastating leg injuries and says the "electric" atmosphere at Augusta was "awesome to feel".
Woods, who shot a one-under 71 in the opening round, also revealed the plan to get through the second round of the event was "lots of ice, lots of ice baths - just basically freezing myself to death".
WATCH MORE: 'Magnificent' Woods finishes one under par on Augusta return