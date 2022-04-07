Masters: 'Shot of the day?' - Harold Varner III's ambitious approach to set up eagle at 13th
The BBC commentary team absolutely love Harold Varner III's approach shot from the trees to set up an eagle three at the 13th at Augusta, calling it "shot of the day" on an intriguing opening day at the Masters.
