Ian Woosnam went into Masters week in 1991 ranked number one in the world, and backed up his status by winning the tournament by one shot from Jose Maria Olazabal.

Woosnam's par at the 18th on the final Sunday meant the realisation of a long-held dream, to win the famous Green Jacket, as his childhood heroes Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player had done.

Here the Welshman describes how he played the final hole and sank the crucial final putt to earn his victory.