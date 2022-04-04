Larry Mize remains the only golfer born in Augusta, Georgia, to win the Masters - and he did it in some style in 1987.

Mize finished on three under par after 72 holes, and was in a play-off with Greg Norman and Seve Ballesteros, who were both major champions.

After Ballesteros was eliminated at the first play-off hole, Mize produced one of the most iconic shots ever seen at the Masters, chipping in at the 11th hole to claim the Green Jacket. Here he describes his memories of the day when the local boy became the national hero.