Aditi Ashok came within one shot of winning an Olympic golf medal in Tokyo - a remarkable achievement for the 23-year old from Bengaluru.

That result capped a consistent season, with three top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, and two on the Ladies' European Tour.

Ashok, whose mother caddied for her at the Tokyo Olympics, says: "Golf chose me. It was the most fun thing I had to do when I was five-six years old."

Reporter: Vandna Vijay