United States star Nelly Korda is awarded a hole-winning eagle putt after Europe's Madelene Sagstrom picks up the ball by the hole before the 10 seconds stated in the rules had elapsed.

The hole proves decisive for Korda and her playing partner Ally Ewing as they win their fourball by a single hole to take the first point for the US on the opening day of the Solheim Cup.

Watch Solheim Cup highlights on BBC Two and streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Avaiable to UK users only.