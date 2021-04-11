Hideki Matsuyama rolls in for a bogey at the last to win the Masters by one shot from American debutant Will Zalatoris and become the first male Japanese golfer to win a major.

REACTION: Masters round four

REPORT: Japan's Matsuyama wins historic Masters

WATCH MORE: Matsuyama opens four-shot lead with bogey-free 65

Available to UK users only - watch fourth-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 00:00 BST on Monday, 12 April.

The Masters 2021 - official website