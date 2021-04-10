The Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama opens clear lead with third-round 65
Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese player to lead after any round at The Masters, moving four shots clear of the field with a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in round three at Augusta National.
