Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy says he is trying to see "the big picture" as he prepares to launch his latest bid for a first Masters title.

McIlroy needs the Green Jacket to complete the career Grand Slam but has struggled for form in the weeks leading up to Augusta.

"It's a journey and a journey to try to get back to playing the game the way I know that I can play the game," said world number 12 McIlroy.