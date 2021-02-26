Horan 'so proud' as World Invitational gets European Tour status

Pop star and Modest Golf founder Niall Horan says his team are "so proud" after the men's and women's World Invitational events in Northern Ireland were granted European Tour status in addition to being sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Horan's company has played a central role in organising the event since its first year in 2019.

The One Direction star also said organisers were hopeful that fans will be allowed into Galgorm Castle and Massereene for the tournament from 28 July to 1 August.