Golf Ireland calls on the Northern Ireland Executive to reopen courses "as soon as it's possible."

Golf courses in Northern Ireland have been closed since the end of December due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

"We're saying to the Executive that golf should be being played at the moment," said Kevin Stevens, Golf Ireland regional manager.

"We're wanting to see it come back as soon as it's possible and allow people to get out and exercise, it'll help their mental health."