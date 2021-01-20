Mehaffey thrilled by 'unexpected' Augusta invitation

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey was surprised to receive an invitation to play in this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship after turning down a spot for the 2020 event.

Mehaffey played in the event in 2019 but had to skip last year's event as it clashed with her participation in the ANA Inspiration women's professional major.

"It was definitely a nice surprise," said the 23-year-old, who plans to turn professional later this year after a successful US collegiate career.

"It (Augusta) is like Disneyland for a kid. You are walking around in awe the whole time. It's just incredible."

The event will take place at Georgia venue between 31 March and 3 April.

