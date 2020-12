Legendary BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss, who died on Sunday aged 89, looks back on playing in the Open on the Northern Ireland links 69 years ago.

Alliss, known as 'the voice of golf' to fans around the world, has been synonymous with the BBC's golf coverage for more than half a century.

He was talking last year ahead of Royal Portrush hosting the Open for the first time since the 1951 tournament, which was won by Max Faulkner.