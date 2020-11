American Justin Thomas, the 2017 US PGA Championship winner, finishes with successive birdies to join compatriot Dustin Johnson, Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Australia's Cameron Smith in a four-way tie for the lead on nine under par on day two of the Masters.

