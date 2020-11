England's Danny Willett recovered from a double bogey on his first hole, bouncing back with an eagle and finishing with his sixth birdie of the day to card a 66 in the second round of the Masters to move to seven under par for the tournament.

LIVE: Follow text updates from round two of the Masters

Available to UK users only - watch second-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 23:20 GMT on Friday, 13 November.

The Masters 2020 - official website