Rory McIlroy is pleased with his game as he prepares for a sixth attempt at completing golf's grand slam and believes the soft November conditions may boost his Masters chances.

McIlroy, while not matching the distance stats of bulked up Bryson DeChambeau, remains one of the longest hitters in the game.

A Masters triumph would make the Northern Irishman only the sixth man in history to have won all four of golf's majors.