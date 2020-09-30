Ryder Cup 2010: Wales 10 years on

In 2010, Wales’ Celtic Manor Resort was the host venue for a Ryder Cup which provided a series of firsts.

It was the first time the prestigious duel between Europe and the United States had been held in Wales and, due to the persistent weather suspensions, it became the first Ryder Cup to spill over into what became known as ‘Magic Monday’ with a fourth day of play.

Ten years on from the event, BBC Sport looks back at the competition through the eyes of those who helped shape it to see how Colin Montgomerie’s men secured a famous 14 ½ - 13 ½ victory over USA.

