US player Tyler Koivisto clinches a superb two-shot win at the Northern Ireland in what was his debut on the European Challenge Tour.

The 27-year-old Minnesota man was back home in the US last week when he received an invite to play in the Galgorm Castle event.

"I got in last week. I was trying to soak up everything when I was walking up 18 there," said Koivisto, who hopes his victory will kickstart a bid to securing a place on the main European Tour.