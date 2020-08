Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey will tee off early on Thursday morning in the first round of the Women's Open at Troon in the company of British great Laura Davies.

The Northern Ireland woman loves the Troon track having won the Scottish Amateur title there.

After her Open odyssey, Mehaffey, 22, will return to the US where she starred on a golfing scholarship at Arizona State University to compete in a second major, the ANA Inspiration event.