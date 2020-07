Top-level professional golf will return to Northern Ireland from 3-6 September when the European Challenge Tour's NI Open is played at Galgorm Resort & Spa.

"This will be the first high-level professional golf tournament in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic so it will send a strong message that golf has started at a high level," said the Galgorm club's managing director Gary Henry.

"It is also a great message for Northern Ireland that it’s safe for the players to come and play here."