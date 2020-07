Darren Clarke beats Paul McGinley to land the North of Ireland Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush in 1990.

McGinley fought back from two down to level the match after 15 holes but Clarke rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the final green to clinch a dramatic one-hole win.

The two men went on to be European Ryder Cup team-mates with Clarke landing The Open title in 2011.