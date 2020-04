Graeme McDowell believes it would be unrealistic for the Ryder Cup captains not to have more of their own picks for this year's event due to the sport's current shutdown.

The former US Open winner also agreed with European captain Padraig Harrington that the competition would not work without fans in attendance.

"There is no doubt extra picks are going to happen if we look at it sensibly and that could be the way to get the two sets of the best 12 players on the teams," the Portrush golfer said.