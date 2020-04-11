McKibbin practising in back garden while in lockdown with caddie Dad

Northern Ireland amateur Tom McKibbin says he is practising as much as he can in his back garden while in lockdown in his Newtownabbey home.

The 17-year-old and his father Robin, who is also his caddie, tell BBC Sport NI they have been trying to use their time at home to work on elements of Tom's game that they don't often get to spend time on.

"I have a putting green out the back with a net so I can hit every club and do a bit of chipping. It's a really useful thing to have at the moment," McKibbin said.