China-based Irish golf professional Barrie Trainor explains that life is slowly returning to normal in the country where the coronavirus started.

Trainor, who moved to China to become a golf coach in 2016, says things are "still pretty strict" there, with people having their temperatures taken before they can enter supermarkets or hit some balls on the driving range.

He emphasises that following Government guidelines is the best way to try and prevent the spread of the virus.