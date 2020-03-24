Coronavirus could force struggling golf clubs to close

Golfing Union of Ireland official Kevin Stevens says government intervention will be needed after the coronavirus crisis to support golf clubs and the sport in general.

"Now isn’t the time to look at this but we will be talking to government about supporting our clubs into the future to ensure that they are sustained and able to provide this great sport in our country," said Mr Stevens.

"There have been a number of clubs that have been suffering financially. Discussion around closure was always on the horizon and this will only bring that to the fore again."