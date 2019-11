Under the ultimate pressure of holing the winning putt, Suzann Pettersen made no mistake with a birdie to clinch Europe's thrilling Solheim Cup victory over the United States.

The Norwegian wept uncontrollably after an emotional 14½-13½ victory at Gleneagles and announced she would end her professional career on that winning note.

