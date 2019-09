Shane Lowry says his life has been "good but busy" since winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, but says he is now fully focused on winning the Race to Dubai.

Lowry, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, also says he hopes to secure a spot in the Ryder Cup for the first time next year.

"No matter what happens, I'll sit down at Christmas and say it's been a decent year," added the County Offaly native.