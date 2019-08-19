Day Four Highlights - Meadow and Senior win World Invitational titles

Stephanie Meadow seals a home win as she sees off the challenge of England's Charley Hull to win the World Invitational women's title by one shot at Galgorm Castle.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland woman shot a level-par 73 on the final day to give her a 10-under-par total, with Jack Senior beating Matthew Baldwin in a play-off to win the men's crown.

For the first time in professional golf in Europe, the Northern Ireland event featured separate men's and women's tournaments with equal prize money.