Stephanie Meadow continues her strong start to the World Invitational in her native Northern Ireland her four-under-par halfway total gives her a share of the clubhouse lead.

"I've seen so many people that I haven't seen for many years and I'm really touched by the support," said Meadow, 27, who is playing for the first time in Northern Ireland as a professional.

This week's event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene sees men's and women's players competing for equal prize money in the same tournament - a first for European golf.