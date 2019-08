LPGA Tour player Stephanie Meadow says the equal pay in the men's and women's events at the World Invitational in her native Northern Ireland this week is a "good thing".

In a first for tournament golf in Europe, the event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene will see male and female professionals playing at the same venues at the same time and for equal prize funds of £207,000 ($250,000).

"What can I say? I think we deserve it," Meadow, 27, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.