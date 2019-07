Rory McIlroy rues a poor finish after recovering from a quadruple-bogey at the first as his hopes for a home Open victory crumbled with a first-round 79 at Royal Portrush.

The 2014 winner drove out-of-bounds with his opening shot and had another bogey before picking up birdies at the seventh and ninth.

But he slipped to eight over with a four-putt double bogey at 16 followed by a triple bogey at the final hole.