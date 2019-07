Graeme McDowell admits it was disappointing to drop five shots in the final four holes of his opening round at Royal Portrush.

The Portrush golfer finished two-over-par on the first day of his hometown Open after hitting a triple-bogey seven on the 18th after losing his ball with his tee shot.

"To play as well as I did and then to finish like that hurts a lot, but that's golf and you have to take the rough with the smooth," he said.