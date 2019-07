Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin is delighted as he hits a one-under-par 69 in tough conditions to stay in contention in the Irish Open at Lahinch.

"I'm very pleased. It was super tough out there today," said the 26-year-old, who is having a good season on the second-tier European Challenge Tour where he lies 12th in the rankings.

Sharvin's five-under-par total left him four behind clubhouse leader, South Africa Zander Lombard midway through Friday's second round.