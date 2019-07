Despite the absence of Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinley says that the sell-out crowd at the at Lahinch proves that the Irish Open is "a big title in the golfing calendar."

McIlroy is missing the event after passing hosting duties on to McGinley, instead competing in the Scottish Open in preparation for the Open at Royal Portrush later this month.

Defending champion Russell Knox is competing, with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry also taking to the County Clare course.