Hometown boy Graeme McDowell says it would be "a dream" to compete and have a chance to win at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush later this month.

The 2010 US Open champion was talking to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson as he became the first competitor to practice at the course after it was closed to club members.

McDowell says it will be "a special moment" when he tees off on Thursday morning on the Dunluce Links, which have undergone a multi-million redevelopment ahead of the final major of the year.