County Donegal's Paul McCormack is currently in action in golf's Vision Cup, a competition in which the 12 best blind golfers from North America take on their counterparts from the rest of the world.

McCormack lost his eyesight following the 9/11 terror attacks in which he was a first responder with the NYPD.

"Sometimes it takes a tragedy for people to realise what we have. The country we have and the freedom we have... and the sacrifices that people made to get that," he says.