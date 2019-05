Pop star Niall Horan says transforming the Northern Ireland Open European Challenge Tour event into the World Invitational which will see men's and women's players competing together was "the only way" to go.

England's Solheim Cup star Charley Hull is also backing the August event while European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says the new tournament at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and Massereene will showcase that "golf really is inclusive".