Tournament host Paul McGinley says he wants to encourage a "festival feeling" around this year's Irish Open, which will be staged at Lahinch from 4-7 July.

As Ian Poulter was revealed as the latest big name to take part in this year's tournament, 2014 Europe Ryder Cup captain McGinley explained that the tournament was on course to boast a quality field.

"It's about the whole package, not just the golf," said McGinley.