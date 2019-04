Watch a selection of the best shots from day two at the 2019 Masters, featuring a "superb" chip from Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen's "sublime" bunker shot.

WATCH MORE: Vintage Woods asserts Masters claim

READ: Woods storms into Masters contention

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2019 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Available to UK users only.