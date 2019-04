Rory McIlroy is frustrated with his opening round at Augusta National as a bogey-bogey finish leaves him on one over par.

"I thought the course was there (for the taking). It’s soft, you could take advantage of those conditions and I just didn’t do that today," said McIlroy.

