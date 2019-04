Rory McIlroy says his record of top-10 finishes at the Masters shows he is capable of securing the green jacket which would complete his career Grand Slam.

"I'd like to think that if I'm going to go back to Augusta over the next 10 or 15 years, at least a quarter or a third of those times I'm going to give myself a pretty good chance to win," the four-time major winner told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Stephen Watson.