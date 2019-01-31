R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says anyone on a waiting list for tickets for the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush could still have a chance of getting to see the action.

Speaking at the official launch of the tournament at Titanic Belfast, Slumbers also encouraged fans to buy tickets for the practice rounds, adding that the Wednesday could be the biggest practice day the Open has had.

Slumbers says it is a long time since he has seen a country as energised by a golf championship as Northern Ireland has been about hosting the Open, and is excited by the course changes at Portrush.