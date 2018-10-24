Ballymena golfer Dermot McElroy says his ultimate aim is to be "playing with the top players and beating the top players" in the professional game as he takes part in his winter practice sessions at Galgorm Castle.

McElroy played his first tournament as a professional in the Northern Ireland Open last summer after ending a distinguished amateur career by winning the West of Ireland Championship the previous week.

McElroy's progress is being monitored by two-time Ryder Cup player Des Smyth, who has joined the Confederation of Golf in Ireland as leader of Team Ireland Golf to oversee the development of the country's fledgling professionals during their transition to the paid ranks.