Golfer breaks down over cyber-bullying

American golfer Paige Spiranac broke down in tears as she talked about receiving death threats and being called a "disgrace to golf".

The 23-year-old said online abuse following her professional debut at last year's Dubai Ladies Masters - where she got a sponsors' invite but failed to make the cut - caused her to suffer with depression.

Spiranac, who won her first professional title on the Cactus Tour in Phoenix this year, has more than a million followers on her social media accounts. "Cyber-bullying is a huge problem and no one ever discusses it. It's no longer funny," she said.

Video courtesy of Golf Digest Middle East.

