Watch the infamous Ryder Cup battle between Europe's Rory McIlroy and the United States' Patrick Reed - as they do battle in the singles on the final day at Hazeltine.

McIlroy and Reed will be the final pairing at the Masters 2018, with both in contention to claim the green jacket.

