New British amateur golf champion Scott Gregory was close to tears as he paid an emotional tribute to supporters at his home club in Hampshire.

Members of Corhampton Golf Club in the Meon Valley gathered to welcome the 21-year-old back to the clubhouse, along with the trophy he won on Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.

Gregory's 2&1 victory in the final against Scotland's Robert MacIntyre guarantees him a place at The Open at Royal Troon next month, as well as next year's Masters and US Open.