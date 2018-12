Rory McIlroy makes the day of American fans at Augusta after his hole in one on the 16th hole during the first official day of practice ahead of this week's Masters.

The Northern Ireland golfer aced the 16th hole before signing his ball for lucky fans in the crowd.

McIlroy is bidding to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, following his major wins which include the US Open (2011), the US PGA (2012 and 2014) and the Open (2015).