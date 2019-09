London golfer Chris Rodgers tells BBC Sport that playing at the Open Championship for the first time will be a "dream come true" after 20 years of trying.

The 38-year-old, who took the last qualifying place at Sunningdale, turned pro in 2000 and usually plays on the Asian Tour.

Rogers tees off his first round at Hoylake at 16:06 BST on Thursday. He will play alongside Scotland's Scott Jamieson and South Korea's Byeong-Hun An.