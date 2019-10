Reigning Open champion Phil Mickelson says he is excited by the prospect of Royal Portrush returning to the Open Championship rota.

"I've played Royal Portrush and it's a wonderful golf course, one of the best in the world," enthused the American.

"I also have fond memories of playing in the 1991 Walker Cup at Portmarnock and at Ballybunion, plus I'm a member at Lahinch which is one of my favourite courses."