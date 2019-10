Europe's Solheim Cup veteran Catriona Matthew hails wildcard youngster Charley Hull as a "tremendous talent" ahead of the tournament, which runs from 16-18 August.

Matthew, 43, is playing her seventh Solheim Cup and says it would be "fantastic" for European golf if the team won on foreign soil for the first time.

But United States captain Meg Mallon insists her team have every intention of getting the trophy back, with many of the players who lost out two years ago in the current team.